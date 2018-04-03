Tickets on sale for Soroptimist Elegant Evening

Soroptimist International of Tahoe Sierra (SITS) is hosting its 29th annual Elegant Evening fundraiser on Saturday, April 21, at Harrah's Tahoe.

The community is invited to join the club from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. for an evening of live music, food, drinks and friends.

Guests will enjoy delicious food, wine, beer and vodka tastings, raffles and a silent auction that allows bidding prior to the event using the auction link: http://www.501auctions.com/elegantevening2018

The evening will once again have the music of The Soul Experience with Trey Stone.

Stone is a member of the Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame and a former member of Tower of Power.

According to the club, the mission of Soroptimist International of Tahoe Sierra is to enhance and participate with actions and funds in projects both locally and globally. Examples include:

Project Middle School: provides support throughout the academic year, giving youth the skills needed to become productive adults including; anti-bullying assemblies, Kid's Day, and the Junior "S" Club for girls.

Summer Book Program: books are given at the end of each school year to all K-8 students at the lake in both California and Nevada to encourage reading during the summer break.

Scholarships: awarded to high school and college students.

Ongoing support for the Young Parents Program, The Drug Store Project, Boys and Girls Club of Lake Tahoe, Live Violence Free's Girls Empowerment Project, National Alliance

Tickets, which normally sell out, for Elegant Evening are $75 each or tables of 10 for $750 until midnight April 1. Prices then increase to $85 each and $850 for a table.

Businesses can take part in the event by purchasing a table of 10 seats for Elegant Evening or by donating a silent auction item. All donations are listed on both the event's website and auction website, and sponsors are acknowledged during the event as well.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit sitahoesierra.org/elegant-evening/ or email the club at sitahoesierra@gmail.com.