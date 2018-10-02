Tickets on sale for Tahoe Womenâ€™s Community Fund dinner

The Tahoe Women's Community Fund (TWCF) invites the community to its annual Membership Celebration Dinner Oct. 30.

Tickets for the event, which will take place from 6-9 p.m. at Tahoe Beach Retreat, are on sale now for $35. They can be purchased online at tahoewomenscommunityfund.org. You do not need to be a member to attend.

The theme of this year's dinner is, "The Power of Collective Voices." Jen Gurecki, co-founder and CEO of Coalition Snow, will serve as the keynote speaker. Coalition Snow is a women's outdoor equipment and apparel company designed to deconstruct the status quo, according to TWCF. She also founded Zawadisha, a social enterprise whose mission is to provide small loans to rural Kenyan women to finance their livelihoods.

TWCF also will present its "Woman of Distinction Award" to two deserving women this year: Natasha Schue and Joanne Shope.

Schue grew up in Orange County and is a graduate of Cal Poly San Luis Obispo where she earned a degree in English and communications. Her husband, Ryan â€” a born and raised Tahoe-native â€” is what ultimately brought her up to the area, where they now reside in Meyers with their two sons. Natasha started at the Tahoe Daily Tribune where she worked in advertising and was later promoted to publisher. She now works at Barton in community outreach and relations and enjoys the opportunities this role has brought her to connect further with the Tahoe community.

Her work includes bringing awareness and education to mental health, substance abuse and access to care issues in the community.

Joanne Shope is a giver, worker and a social advocate, TWCF. She worked as a public health nurse practitioner for El Dorado County and then at the Barton Clinic as a nurse as well during her career. After retiring, Joanne began another career, continuing her giving, using her tireless energy and her desire to help others. Joanne is the director of Christmas Cheer and has volunteered for countless nonprofits and organizations.

In 2018, the Tahoe Women's Community Fund granted a record $68,000 to various nonprofits in the South Lake Tahoe community. This amount was possible from a very generous donation from Lisa Maloff.