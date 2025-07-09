Tickets on sale now for Tahoe Bloody Mary Festival
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The 13th Annual Tahoe Bloody Mary Festival, presented by Cutwater Spirits, is shaking things up once again on Sunday, August 10, 2025, as 15 of the region’s most creative bartenders gather for a lakeside celebration of flavor and flair.
Set on the scenic shores of Lake Tahoe at the Tahoe Beach Retreat, this popular summer festival brings together top talent from across Tahoe, Reno, and Carson for a one-of-a-kind Bloody Mary tasting experience. Festivalgoers can sip, savor, and vote for their favorites while enjoying live DJs, rockin’ bands, and beach vibes all day long.
Unlimited tastings are included with admission, so guests are encouraged to bring their appetite and their curiosity—because these aren’t your average Bloodies.
“The stoke is high to once again highlight the artistry and creativity of our local batenders,” says event organizer Mike Peron. “This event is all about having fun, creating wild bloodies, and celebrating the best of summer on the lake—with a little kick of spice.”
Participating Venues Include:
- The Woods Tahoe
- Virginia City Firehouse Grill
- Noel’s Apothecary
- Bruschetta Restaurant
- Delta Saloon
- Whiskey Dicks
- Beach Retreat
- Gold Hill Hotel
- McPs Taphouse
- 2MCs Mixers
- Mixxology
- Overland Saloon
- Poor Reds
- Telegraph Coffee & Tap
- BuckaRoos …and more to be announced soon!
For tickets and more information, visit TahoeBloodyMary.EventBrite.com
See more
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.