Tickets on sale now for Tahoe Bloody Mary Festival

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The 13th Annual Tahoe Bloody Mary Festival, presented by Cutwater Spirits, is shaking things up once again on Sunday, August 10, 2025, as 15 of the region’s most creative bartenders gather for a lakeside celebration of flavor and flair.

Set on the scenic shores of Lake Tahoe at the Tahoe Beach Retreat, this popular summer festival brings together top talent from across Tahoe, Reno, and Carson for a one-of-a-kind Bloody Mary tasting experience. Festivalgoers can sip, savor, and vote for their favorites while enjoying live DJs, rockin’ bands, and beach vibes all day long.

Unlimited tastings are included with admission, so guests are encouraged to bring their appetite and their curiosity—because these aren’t your average Bloodies.

“The stoke is high to once again highlight the artistry and creativity of our local batenders,” says event organizer Mike Peron. “This event is all about having fun, creating wild bloodies, and celebrating the best of summer on the lake—with a little kick of spice.”

Participating Venues Include:

The Woods Tahoe

Virginia City Firehouse Grill

Noel’s Apothecary

Bruschetta Restaurant

Delta Saloon

Whiskey Dicks

Beach Retreat

Gold Hill Hotel

McPs Taphouse

2MCs Mixers

Mixxology

Overland Saloon

Poor Reds

Telegraph Coffee & Tap

BuckaRoos …and more to be announced soon!

For tickets and more information, visit TahoeBloodyMary.EventBrite.com