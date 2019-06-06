Tickets sell out for annual Wine on the Water fundraiser benefiting Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe

Tickets to one of the Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe premiere fundraising events are sold out.

The club announced earlier this week that tickets to the 10th annual Wine on the Water on June 8 are sold out.

The event raises funds for BGCNLT locations in Truckee, Kings Beach and Incline Village. It features exclusive wines, lite bites, an auction, a raffle and wine toss and live music over the course of a Sunday afternoon.

“We are very excited to be celebrating the 10-year anniversary this year,” Mindy Carbajal, BGCNLT CEO, said in a press release. “Guests can expect a fabulous event with exclusive auction packages and amazing wines while supporting kids at all of our club locations.”

Visit http://www.bgcnlt.org to learn more about the Club and the event or to make an online donation.