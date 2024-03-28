Tidying up South Tahoe: scooter corrals and structural nuisances

The City of South Lake Tahoe is implementing corrals at certain locations for shared mobility devices to reduce sidewalk clutter.

Katelyn Welsh / Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE – City Council is taking action to declutter sidewalks and prevent blight through decisions made at their meeting Tuesday, March 12.

They passed a first reading amending City Code related to shared mobility devices, which effects Bird scooters.

The changes require riders park scooters in corrals, if they are within 1,000 feet of a corral proposed in the map presented to Council. These locations include the Stateline Transit Center, Linear Park, Lakeview Commons, and the Y Transit Center.

Proposed scooter locations include the Stateline Transit Center, Linear Park, Lakeview Commons, and the Y Transit Center. Provided / City of South Lake Tahoe

The changes provide the Chief of Police flexibility to implement even more corrals, potentially on private properties such as stores, with the consent of owners.

These corrals can be created either by geofencing, or created by physical striping, marking or signage.

The update also adds a requirement that riders cannot lock, park or end rides within any Class I or Class II bikeways or trails in the City.

Councilmember Cristi Creegan asked whether this now means people cannot ride these home from a bus stop since they have to be parked in a corral. Staff and Council answered, the scooters only have to be parked in a corral if the rider ends a ride within 1,000 feet of a corral. The corral requirement does not apply if the rider ends a ride outside 1,000 feet of a corral.

Councilmember Tamara Wallace asked about the mechanisms of regulating the new code.

The Police Department said, similar to double riders or other scooter infractions, officers will stop the riders, educate them and issue warning citations. They then cite the scooter company with a $100 fine using pictures.

In an attempt to continue to reduce blight, the City added partially constructed structures to their City Code addressing nuisances. The addition allows the City to address these structures through abatement and administrative citations.

The structures in jeopardy of abatement or citations by this change are structures that have remained in a state of partial construction for a period of 180 days or more, where the continuation of the condition is unsightly or hazardous.

According to the staff report, “The overall goal of the City is to stabilize any nuisance conditions then require the owner to expeditiously move the property to productive use under acceptable timeframes.”

Citations could include fines up to $1,000 per occurrence.

Both City Code amendments had their second reading at City Council on Tuesday, March 26 and were passed by Council.