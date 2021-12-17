Tik Tok school threats taken seriously by local officials

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — Like most of the jurisdictions across the United States, authorities from Douglas and El Dorado counties are warning schools of Tik Tok posts threatening school shootings and bombings.

Douglas County School Superintendent Keith Lewis wrote parents to say that both the district and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are taking the threats seriously.

The source of the posts is unknown and is being reported by media outlets across the county.

“This notice is for your information only, as there are no credible threats against any Douglas County schools,” Lewis said in the letter. “Regardless of whether there are credible local threats, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office will have a presence at all schools tomorrow.”

Friday is the last day of school before Christmas break.





“I’m sorry that these outside issues create situations which cause concern for parents, students and staff,” Lewis said. “Student and staff safety is a priority, and as I have said before, I truly appreciated the collaborative relationship we have with our local sheriff’s office. It’s comforting knowing that the sheriff’s office prioritizes the safety of our schools and community and we will continue to work to be vigilant.”

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office also posted to social media that local school authorities have been made aware of several school districts across the country receiving bomb and shooting threats.

“Out of an abundance of caution, EDSO has been in contact with our local school authorities regarding this issue,” said a Facebook post. “There have been no reported school threats in El Dorado County. On 12-17-2021 EDSO will have School Resource Officers and EDSO patrol units patrolling and available to respond to any reports of suspicious activity.”

Carson City School District went a step further and, in collaboration with the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, closed all schools for Friday, Dec. 17.