Time is almost to up to have donations matched for the Tahoe Meadows ramp project

State route 431 levels out for about a mile or so just after summiting Mount Rose. The trees give way to grass and shrubs that roll out on both sides of the road. On busy days, signs flash, warning drivers to slow down for visitors enjoying the Tahoe Meadows.

It’s a popular spot in the winter for sledding and snowshoeing. But when the snow melts, it unveils a wetland teaming with animals and plants. The recreation area is cradled by the remaining mountain top and pines trees that surround the grassy oasis.

A boardwalk allows the curious wanderer to explore the ecosystem without damaging it and the educational signs provide a self-guided tour.

Amy Berry, CEO of the Tahoe Fund describes it as, “this beautiful boardwalk that people with disabilities would be able to use and experience,” except there’s one problem, “we have stairs leading down.”

The current stairs leading to the boardwalks at Tahoe Meadows. Provided/Tahoe Fund Provided/Tahoe Fund

The Tahoe Fund and Tahoe Meadows Access Ramp Committee would like to change that by adding a ramp. It’s a $150,000 project that they launched a fundraising campaign for this summer.

Steve and Sandy Hardie at the Tahoe Fund want to make everyone’s dollar go twice as far by matching donations.

The TMAR plan provides one ramp that snakes between the east and the west boardwalk, supplying ease of access for those alternately abled or for families with strollers to utilize.

Plans of the new ramp TMAR and the Tahoe Fund are currently raising funds for. Provided / TMAR Tahoe Meadows ramp plan

Time is almost up for donation matching. The campaign ends Dec. 31, 2023. Anyone who wants to get their dollar in while it’s matched can do so on the Tahoe Fund’s website . They will match every dollar received up to $75,000, which would get the organizations to their projected goal.

Adaptive athlete Ken Evangelist says the project means a lot to him and he sees it benefitting the community, and not just by providing accessibility.

“I think that the more people that get out and have stuff to do, they feel good about themselves,” Evagelist says “they have a purpose.”

Organizers say they are optimistic they’ll reach their goal by the end of the year and plan on starting construction late next summer or early fall.