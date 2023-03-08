Time to ‘spring forward’ and check smoke alarms

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — As daylight savings time begins this weekend, the American Red Cross of Northern Nevada reminds residents to check and replace smoke alarm batteries to help protect against home fires. And for those who don’t have a working smoke alarm, the Red Cross can help.

Northern Nevada residents can get a free smoke alarm and installation service as part of the Red Cross Home Fire Campaign. During your installation visit, Red Cross volunteers can also help customize evacuation plans and share education information. To request a free smoke alarm installation: Contact the Red Cross at 775-954-1185 and leave your name, address, zip code, and phone number.

Even if your home already has working smoke alarms, remember to also practice your fire escape plan with family members twice a year. Your plan should include a designated meeting spot at a safe distance from the fire and two ways to escape every room. For more information and tips on preventing home fires, visit redcross.org/firesafety.

A working smoke alarm can be key to saving lives. Consider these four important facts:

On average, seven people die every day from a home fire. You have two minutes to escape a burning house. Three of every five home fire deaths happen in homes with either no smoke alarms or no working smoke alarms. Smoke alarms cut the risk of death from fire in half.