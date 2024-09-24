Time to stand together to defend public recreational access on the West Shore (Opinion)

To our Tahoe neighbors –

We are at a turning point in our battle to prevent developers JMA Ventures, Discovery Land Company, and Mohari Hospitality from privatizing Homewood Mountain Resort on Lake Tahoe’s West Shore.

Keep Homewood Public’s goal has always been to continue public access to Homewood Mountain while unlocking the redevelopment promised in the 2011 Master Plan. In the spirit of reasonable compromise with the current developers, we have said that members could join us on our public ski hill, provided non-members get the same privileges as members and guaranteed capacity on the hill.

We still hold out hope for that outcome. But when the signs clearly show it won’t happen, we have to change our approach.

KHP no longer believes Discovery Land Company is negotiating in good faith. To the contrary – we think Discovery has successfully pretended to negotiate, while leaving open loopholes through which they can privatize Homewood after they receive permits. We can see this in the developers’ stated intention to introduce memberships and restrict public access, their refusal to document enforceable public access protections, and their ongoing disrespect for our Homewood community, as well as the communities surrounding their other membership clubs.

Discovery Land Company develops luxury, exclusive, hyper-private resorts. They do not create public recreational areas. It is not who they are.

We have appealed to the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA) and Placer County for help, but the regulators are not delivering enforceable public access protections for Homewood. Placer County is deferring to TRPA. TRPA did require a Master Plan revision, but the developers ignored many of TRPA’s requirements, and responded with unenforceable public access language that sounds benign but allows the public to be excluded.

At this point, we’re concerned TRPA will surrender and approve a proposal lacking enforceable public access protections. If TRPA believes “a private hill is better than no project,” they may choose to ignore the facts, moving the current application forward with weak public-sounding language that does nothing to protect our community’s recreational access to our local ski hill. That cannot happen.

We need a hard reset. This reset has two parts.

Part 1: TRPA must use land plans use planning authority to reject this application outright, because it lacks enforceable specifics on public recreational access.

Part 2: The Homewood project either goes back to the approved Master Plan or starts fresh as a brand-new, completely redesigned “Community Enhancement Project” that actually enhances and serves the community.

Neighbors, we need your help – now.

On Wednesday September 25 at 2 p.m., a committee of influential TRPA board members – including Placer County Supervisor Cindy Gustafson – will meet in-person to consider a “proposal” about Homewood Mountain Resort. We don’t yet know who created the proposal, or what’s in it. We do know that if we don’t stop this application from moving forward now, it will get harder to change its flawed public access language, since every step forward signals to the developers that they could win.

Please help stiffen TRPA’s backbone by telling them WE NEED A HARD RESET on or before September 25:

*Tell TRPA in person on September 25, at 2 p.m. Pacific, at the TRPA office in South Shore (128 Market Street, Stateline, NV). Filling this room to overflowing is the most impactful action you can take.

*Tell TRPA via email. You can write your own email, edit our handy-dandy template, or just send the template as-is. This is the next most impactful action you can take.

*Tell your friends and neighbors how to tell TRPA. Drive your friends to South Shore for the in-person meeting, host a watch party for the Zoom meeting, or share the email you wrote for your friends and neighbors to send. This is the next most impactful action you can take.

*Tell TRPA via Zoom. We will share the Zoom info for the Sept 25 meeting in advance via our newsletter. If you haven’t already subscribed to our newsletter, please sign up on our website at KeepHomewoodPublic.com.

Now is the time for us all to stand together to defend public recreational access on the West Shore!