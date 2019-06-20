Tioga Pass to open Friday, but with limited access

The Tioga Pass entry to Yosemite National Park.

Provided / NPS

Tioga Pass will open Friday, June 21, with limited access, according to the National Park Service.

Tioga Road will be open at Tioga Pass and at Crane Flat from 10 to 11 a.m. and from 3 to 4 p.m. daily until further notice.

The road will remain closed outside of these times to allow for continued roadwork and snow clearing, NPS said in a press release.

No parking and no day-use recreation are allowed.

No visitor services will be available and no visitor parking is available at either closure.

Full opening, with services including campgrounds and the visitor center has not been determined.

Cyclists traveling over Tioga Road will need to be prepared to cross over the full length of the road during daylight hours. It is closed to overnight camping.

Backpackers planning trips in the Sierra may be dropped off and picked up at trailheads along Tioga Road.

All backpackers need wilderness permits in advance and have a bear canister in hand.

It is strongly recommended for all backpackers to be aware of the timing that the road is open and closed and to plan their trip logistics accordingly.

Any backpacker who misses the road open period will need to be prepared to spend an additional night in the wilderness. All wilderness regulations will remain in effect.

All motorists should drive with caution and be aware of possible hazards in the roadway, including rocks, debris, and water.

Tioga Road may be impacted by incoming storm activity, including snow and icy driving conditions, over the next several weeks and may temporarily close due to weather and unsafe driving conditions at any time.

For updated 24-hour road and weather conditions for Yosemite National Park, please call 209-372-0200.