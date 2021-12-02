Tip helps authorities arrest Incline Village bank robbery suspect

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — A suspect in the October robbery of Wells Fargo in Incline Village was arrested and booked last month by federal officials.

Kathy Cooksey was arrested on Oct. 29, 2021 for Failure to Appear in Reno Municipal Court. She had federal charges added two days later in relation to the Wells Fargo robbery.

Provided/Washoe County Sheriffs Office

The suspect, 40-year-old Kathy Cooksey, was taken into custody on Oct. 31 on a failure to appear warrant out of Reno Municipal Court. She was then add-booked on federal charges on Nov. 2 in relation to the Wells Fargo robbery.

Cooksey is currently at the Washoe County Detention Facility.

The case was handled by the Federal Bureau of Investigation Safe Streets Task Force, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Sparks Police Department and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

After running down a number of tips, investigators identified a suspect vehicle, which was then tracked down at a hotel/casino in Reno.

According to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect entered the bank at about 2 p.m. on Oct. 18, and handed a teller a note demanding a sum of money.

The suspect, described as female, left on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.