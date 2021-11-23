Tips for negotiating busy season at Reno-Tahoe Airport

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — With air travel during the Thanksgiving holiday rebounding to pre-COVID-19 levels, Reno-Tahoe Airport officials are offering tips and recommendations for negotiating the busy time.

With approximately 15,000 arriving and departing passengers expected to pass through RNO on peak days, the airport is again recommending travelers allow extra time for parking, airline check-in and TSA security lines as staffing shortages continue to impact air travel, said a press release.

At RNO, parking contingencies have been put in place when the garage and surface lot fill up including 400 extra spaces in two overflow lots. As a last resort and in the event all airport parking reaches capacity, cars will be redirected to the Reno-Sparks Convention Center where shuttles will be waiting. Overflow parking signs will be posted and staff will direct traffic and hand out maps during peak times.

Last week, RNO launched a website feature that shows real-time parking availability. To help make an informed decision before arriving at the airport, passengers should visit http://www.renoairport.com to see current space counts.

RNO’s Gratitude Wall, now in its fifth year, is ready for passengers to share what they are grateful for this holiday season. The airport’s Paws 4 Passengers therapy dogs will also be on hand Nov. 23, 24, 26 and 28 to greet travelers and help ease the stress of holiday travel.





The following tips will also help make the airport experience a pleasant one:

— Arrive early, at least two hours prior to departure

— Allow extra time for parking and rental car returns. Watch for overflow lot signage.

— Visit http://www.renoairport.com for real-time parking availability and follow the airport on social media to be alerted to lot closures.

To expedite the Transportation Security Administration security screening process:

— Empty pockets, remove shoes, jewelry, personal electronic devices, and place them in the bins provided.

— Wear comfortable clothing and be prepared to remove coats, jackets, and all outerwear.

— Know the TSA 3-1-1 rule for carry-on bags at http://www.tsa.gov . Liquids, gels, and aerosols must be packed in a one-quart plastic baggie.

— Food brought through security typically requires extra screening.

Sign up for automated airline flight status alerts sent directly to your smartphone and download boarding passes at home.

As a reminder, all travelers are required to wear face coverings in airports and on planes through Jan. 18, 2022, regardless of proof of vaccination.

Source: Reno-Tahoe Airport