Tips to teach kids to roller skate

Roller skating is a popular pastime and can be great exercise. It also helps children develop skills of balance and coordination.

The first recorded use of skates took place more than 200 years ago in a 1743 theater production, during which actors attached wheels to their footwear to mimic ice skating on the stage. This was the invention of John Joseph Merlin. Other inventors saw the potential for skates. James Plimpton revolutionized the roller skate in 1863 when he designed quad wheel skates. He also established the New York Roller Skating Association and opened up a skating rink in Rhode Island to help manufacture public demand for skating to sell his roller skates.

Children can be introduced to skating while young and develop the skills to enjoy this hobby throughout their lives. Here are some tips for parents and guardians looking to school kids in the basics of roller skating.