TJ Miller at MontBleu Resort Casino and Resort at Lake Tahoe

If you go ... What: T.J. Miller When: 8 p.m., Friday, June 28 Where: MontBleu Resort Casino and Spa (55 U.S. 50, Stateline, Nev.) Tickets: $38-$58 (plus taxes) Info: www.montbleuresort.com

T.J. Miller has been on a downward slide since 2010.

Just ask him.

The comedian, actor and producer, known for his role on HBO’s “Silicon Valley,” credited his role as Ranger Jones in “Yogi Bear 3-D” represented the “pinnacle” of his career, according to his IMDB bio.

Of course, if recognition and increased name ID are barometers, his assessment just isn’t true. But we suspect Miller doesn’t care or doesn’t want us to think he cares.

If that’s not enough to drive ticket sales for his Friday show at MontBlue Resort Casino and Spa, we don’t know what will.

Miller, who has been embroiled in a series of controversies for the better part of two years, isn’t your average comedian. His style has been described as absurdist, which is really an industry term used to describe humor that is more jarring and complex.

He’s also not your typical celebrity (controversies — and there are many — aside). The URL for his website, which simply lists tour dates, is tjmillerdoesnothaveawebsite.com. His bio on Facebook is a series of tour dates from 2014, and his interests are as follows:

Reading

Film

Physical Challenges that Other People are Doing

Alcohol

Marijuana

Giraffe Facts

Milk and whether or not your should drink it.

Guys named “Terry.”

Pornography (the kind with no nudity)

Drum AND Bass

Treble and Trumpets

Hilarious, right? Chances are, despite his aversion toward conventional norms of show business, Miller has his fans and they’re sure to be there when he takes the stage around 8 p.m. Friday.

If you’re not a fan and you’re willing to look past some of the serious accusations levied against him, chances are you’ll have more than a few laughs — which for $35 (plus taxes) is a pretty good deal.

Tickets are available at www1.ticketmaster.com.