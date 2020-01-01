Tobacco products banned at Calif. state beaches; other new laws

Many new laws went into effect on January 1, both in Nevada and in California. Nevada’s Governor Steve Sisolak signed 638 new bills during the 2019 legislative session and California’s Governor Gavin Newsom signed almost 1,200 new bills.

One law that should have a significant on Lake Tahoe is Senate Bill 8, a law that bans cigarettes, cigars or other tobacco products at California state beaches.

Every 5th of July, the League to Save Lake Tahoe and other volunteers clean up some of the more popular beaches. In 2019, 5,458 cigarette butts were collected.

“Cigarettes are one of the most commonly found pieces of liter at Lake Tahoe,” the League to Save Lake Tahoe Chief Strategy Officer Jesse Patterson said. “The real reason it’s an issue is it stays in our environment for a long time… and everything in Tahoe ends up in the lake so no matter where it’s dropped whether it’s way up on a trail or right on the beach, it all ends up on the beach or in the water at some point”

The new law would fine people $25 for smoking on a state beach.

Granted, not all of Tahoe’s beaches will be impacted by this law but Patterson is excited about the possibility to study the impacts where it is in effect.

“The harsh reality for Tahoe is that the state parks are just a part of the shoreline so there is still a lot of other areas that still need help and we’ll be able to have data for our beach cleanups that will tell us if we’re noticing a difference and maybe that indicates that similar management needs to take place at other parks,” Patterson said.

Other new laws to keep an eye on:

Both states raised minimum wage; California will raise minimum wage each year until they hit $15 an hour in 2023 and Nevada will raise it each year until they $12 an hour for those who aren’t offered health insurance and $11 for those who are by 2024.

California extended the time limit to file an employment discrimination complaint from one to three years.

California extended paid family leave from six to eight weeks.

The California Fish and Game Commission and other stakeholders will establish permits to remove deer, elk, pronghorn antelope, and wild pigs killed by a car if the game is used for human consumption.

California is placing a cap on rent increases. Rent can’t increase more than 5% plus inflation per year.

In Nevada, anyone convicted of a felony will be given back their right to vote.

Anyone convicted of a marjiuana possession for less than ounce can have their records sealed in Nevada.