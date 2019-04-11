Tahoe Symphony Orchestra and Chorus announces spring performances

WHEN AND WHERE

TOCCATA-Tahoe Symphony Orchestra and Chorus recently announced a slate of upcoming performances in the region.

A total of four performances are slated for three locations: Incline Village, Gardnerille and Reno.

TOCCATA will be performing Bach's "St. Matthew Passion," with double orchestra, chorus and vocal soloists, in four shows slated for three locations April 13-19: Incline Village, Gardnerille and Reno.

"St. Matthew Passion" was composed for a Good Friday service in 1729, according to TOCCATA.

"The piece touches on basic human problems — love, hate, betrayal — that remain relevant, and problematic, in our own time. And Bach's music, with unrivaled variety and breadth, brings the text brilliantly alive and compels the listener to respond," states a press release from TOCCATA.

The "Passion" is an oratorio, meaning that, unlike an opera, the composer relies on the power of the music alone to create drama.

Tickets are $30 for adults ($40 preferred seating); $25 for seniors; and free for youth under 23. Donations of any size are always welcomed. Ticket sales do not fully cover TOCCATA's expenses — donations help the symphony to continue providing quality concerts.

For additional information, call 775-313-9697; visit http://www.ToccataTahoe.org or http://www.facebook.com/toccatatahoe/ or email ToccataTahoe@gmail.com.