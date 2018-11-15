Todd Rundgren performs at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

The godfather of prog-rock is coming to South Shore.

Rocker Todd Rundgren's career spans back to the mid '60s with his time in the psychedelic group Nazz. After a couple albums, Rundgren split and released a solo album. His next release three years later would launch him into rock history.

"Something/Anything?" included some of Rundgren's biggest hits, including "I Saw the Light" and "Hello It's Me," two songs that still regularly make the rounds on classic rock radio stations.

"But it was 1972's seminal 'Something/Anything?', on which he played all the instruments, sang all the vocal parts, and acted as his own producer, that catapulted Todd into the superstar limelight, prompting the press to unanimously dub him 'Rock's New Wunderkind'," states Rundgren's online biography.

By now, some of you are probably asking by now "who the hell is this guy?"

It's a fair question — Rundgren doesn't carry the same name recognition as some of his peers, such as Steely Dan and Electric Light Orchestra. But chances are you know Rundgren.

If the previously mentioned songs don't jog your memory — don't just go on song title, listen to them — check out "Bang the Drum All Day." We know you've heard that one before.

Rundgren also has produced albums by Patti Smith, Cheap Trick, Psychedelic Furs, Meatloaf, XTC, Grand Funk Railroad, and Hall and Oates, according to his bio.

Over the years Rundgren has pioneered many different facets of the music industry.

"As a songwriter, video pioneer, producer, recording artist, computer software developer, conceptualist, and, most recently, interactive artist (re-designated TR-i), Rundgren has made a lasting impact on both the form and content of popular music," the bio adds.

Rundgren takes the stage in the South Shore Room at Harrah's Lake Tahoe Saturday, Nov. 17, at 7:30 p.m.