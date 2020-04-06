Together now: EDC foundation establishes virus relief fund (Opinion)

Sitting here on the front porch, with the first burst of spring surrounding the rolling hills, I notice the little things that are so highly different. Mostly a stillness settles over us presenting its paradox with stark realities.

Home has become our retreat, news has become our fear, our loved ones our concern.

We have had to alter our perception of life and events daily, consistently looking for something, anything that hasn’t changed.

At El Dorado Community Foundation, we want you to know that we are on the job. In February as our attention turned towards the unfolding spread of the virus. we had an awareness of the potential community impact. Awareness soon became concern, which then became a clear need to prepare.

Support Local Journalism Donate



And prepared we have been. In early March the foundation activated our Community Disaster Plan. Our board of directors, El Dorado County and the nonprofit community were notified. We moved quickly, decisively, with coordinated effort.

We have, and continue to have, coordination with community organizations, the county and the business sector and are included in the counties command structure. The Foundation has reached out and reached in. The Foundation has combined three foundation funds with a donation from the Katz Foundation, along with donations from our donor funds, into the Coronavirus Relief Fund.

This fund, working in partnership and coordination with Tahoe Magic in South Lake Tahoe, are supporting the community relief with a leadership team of seven committed individuals who live here, care about here, and are here to help. We are seasoned, we have been ready, and we are executing. We will support food delivery, emergency assistance, essential needs, child support, older adult services and so very much more, in every El Dorado County community.

The last 11 years I have seen our communities meet challenge after challenge. The Angora Fire, the Sand Fire, the King Fire, the tragic loss of a deputy, the needs of those without power, including our small business communities. In each case, we have stood up, we have supported, we have rebuilt, we have come together.

Bill Roby is executive director for the El Dorado Community Foundation.