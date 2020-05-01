TogetherCampaign supports those in need during virus crisis

Lake Tahoe is one lake, one regional economy and we always come together during a crisis. Community members are already supporting each other in numerous ways. The Tahoe region’s three Community Foundations along with the Tahoe Prosperity Center are launching #TahoeTogether, a new campaign focused on continued coordination of efforts to support community members in need during this crisis.

The goal is to encourage residents who may not need all of their federal stimulus checks to donate what they can to one of three local COVID-19 Relief Funds to benefit those who need it most. Each of the Community Foundations are already set up to direct funding to the critical, service organizations helping residents most in need.

Funds from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act have started arriving. We can help ensure that no one in our region goes hungry, loses their housing, or goes without needed help. And the need is big — our neighbors are hurting from sudden job loss, salary reductions, and new responsibilities including home-schooling. The local Boys and Girls Clubs on both the North and South Shore of the lake are feeding our youth on a regular basis.

Where to Share

Support Local Journalism Donate



Our three regional community foundations have made it easy to give where you live. The COVID-19 relief funds for the entire Tahoe-Truckee region are already providing grants to nonprofits helping provide food, shelter, care, and other basic needs for those impacted most. All the funds stay local and help local people.

“Community Foundations are built for this. Our region has three dedicated philanthropic organizations that bring strategic direction and resources together, to serve our region. As I look to regions that are not served by community foundations, I am grateful for those donors who established and continue to support our missions. It makes a difference so that we can respond to immediate needs and invest in our future.” Stacy Caldwell, CEO of Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation.

“The three community foundations have been giving to nonprofits in our region for decades and have demonstrated time and again that we’re built for this. We are coordinating efforts, yet remain flexible to ensure the funds go to where they are needed most,” states Claudia Andersen, CEO of the Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation.

“Thanks to the great work by our three Community Foundations, the mechanics are already in place with our COVID-19 Relief Funds, and we’re here to help,” added El Dorado Community Foundation Executive Director Bill Roby.

Tahoe Prosperity Center started a #TahoeTogether Facebook page to promote sharing of good news and highlighting all the positive things happening in our region. As the region struggles to deal with this crisis, we want to know how you are helping or if you need help. Share your stories with the #TahoeTogether at http://www.facebook.com/tahoetogether/.