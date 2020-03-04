Tom Cruise’s Top Gun sequel, partially filmed at Lake Tahoe, to hit theaters early, in June

Tom Cruise

Shutterstock

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Tom Cruise spent two weeks running around the forest near the South Lake Tahoe Airport and now his upcoming movie is sprinting into theaters a little faster than planned.

According to Variety.com, Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to the 1980s blockbuster will be released two days earlier than planned, on Wednesday, June 24, giving it a head start on what it is expected to be a competitive summer for movies.

Cruise was a cocky, young fighter pilot in the original movie and will continue his role of Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell as an instructor at a Navy flight school.

Co-starring is Miles Teller, who has participated in the Amnerican Century Championship celebrity golf tournament the last couple of years.

Teller is playing the son of Cruise’s former cast member Anthony Edwards’ character, “Goose.”

The Tribune previously reported that Cruise was in Tahoe for two weeks in December 2018 for filming.

A trailer for the movie was played during the Super Bowl.

Other cast members include Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, and the return of Val Kilmer.