Tonsillitis: What you need to know this cold and flu season

With winter upon us and cold and flu season in full swing, tonsillitis is likely to follow. If you or someone you know has recently battled a sore throat, it’s likely been caused by this common condition.

Tonsillitis occurs when the tonsils, the large, fleshy glands located at the back of your throat, become inflamed due to infection. These glands play a key role in your immune system, producing antibodies that help fight off infections. However, when they are attacked by bacteria or viruses, they can swell, causing a range of uncomfortable symptoms including pain, difficulty swallowing, headaches, fatigue, chills, and fever.

While a winter illness and a sore throat may feel inevitable, there are measures you can take to reduce your chances of getting or spreading an illness that can cause tonsillitis:

· Avoid close contact with anyone who has tonsillitis or a sore throat.

· Don’t share eating utensils, drinking glasses, toothbrushes, or any personal items with someone who is sick.

· Wash your hands often.

· Always cover your mouth with your elbow when coughing or sneezing.

If you find yourself experiencing the symptoms of tonsillitis, treatment will vary depending on several factors like your age, overall health, and the severity of the condition. For viral tonsillitis, the approach is different from bacterial tonsillitis. If the cause is bacterial, your doctor may prescribe antibiotics to help clear the infection. In the case of a viral infection, antiviral medications may be recommended.

In more severe or recurring cases, your healthcare provider might suggest a tonsillectomy, a surgical procedure to remove the tonsils entirely. This is a common treatment, especially for children and teenagers, who are more prone to frequent tonsil infections that can also obstruct their airways.

While tonsillitis can be unpleasant, understanding its causes, prevention, and treatment options can help you manage it better when it strikes.

Dr. Alex Manteghi is a board-certified ear, nose, and throat (ENT) specialist offering surgical and non-surgical services for pediatric and adult patients. To learn more about ear, nose, and throat care at Barton Health, visit BartonHealth.org or call 530.543.5815.