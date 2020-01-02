Too $hort with DJ Aspect this weekend at Stateline

Legendary rap artist, Too $hort, will be performing Saturday at MontBleu.

Provided

Too $hort, born Todd Shaw, will hit the stage at 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Blu NightClub inside MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa.

Originally from Los Angeles, the American rapper, producer, and actor, is known as a west coast legend for his pioneering in underground hip hop.

Too $hort debuted in 1985 with his album “Don’t Stop Rappin.”

In over 30 years, he has made 19 albums, 10 of which earned gold or platinum labels.

Too $hort moved to Oakland at the age of 14 and, before his debut, he was selling cassette tapes from the back of his car.

Too $hort also recorded music with big name artists like 2Pac, the Notorious B.I.G., and Jay-Z.

His popular songs include, “The Ghetto” and “Blow the Whistle.”

Too $hort has several records that went platinum and made number 12 on the Billboard R&B/hip hop charts.

Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com for $30-35 plus taxes and fees or $133 for a Meet and Greet package.