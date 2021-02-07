Top Gun: Maverick still being released in theaters this summer

Top Gun: Maverick starring Tom Cruise will still be released in movie theaters this summer according to Paramount Studios, movieweb.com recently reported.

Paramount president of distribution Chris Aronson expressing faith in the vaccine rollout soon making public gatherings much safer told The Hollywood Reporter that the plan is to stick to a July theatrical release and not to stream directly online.

“We have no plans to move our theatrical release of Top Gun,” Aronson said. “I think the next two months are critical, and whether the new administration can implement a robust vaccination plan. If Biden’s 100 million vaccines in 100 days works, then I think we’ll be in good shape.”

The sequel to Top Gun that originally hit the big screen in 1986, was partially filmed at South Lake Tahoe. Production trucks filled the parking lot at Lake Tahoe Airport for several weeks during filming.

Cruise will play Capt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, now a flight instructor, is in charge of several new recruits, including one that is connected to a painful incident from his past.

The movie is expected to be released July 2 and stars Jennifer Connelly, Val Kilmer, Ed Harris, Jon Hamm, Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Manny Jacinto, Monica Barbaro, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez and Jay Ellis.