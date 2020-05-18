Top Gun sequel, partially filmed in Tahoe, has release date pushed to December

Tom Cruise

Shutterstock

Before COVID-19 the release date was bumped up for Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to the blockbuster hit movie made in the 1980s.

But since the coronavirus has wreaked havoc on cinemas, the release date has been pushed back from this summer, on June 24, until this winter, Dec. 23.

The film was partially filmed in South Lake Tahoe and there were reports of star Tom Cruise running around the snowy forested areas by the Lake Tahoe Airport.

Cruise was a cocky, young fighter pilot in the original movie and will continue his role of Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell as an aging instructor at a Navy flight school.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Co-starring is Miles Teller, who has participated in the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament the last couple of years. Teller is playing the son of Cruise’s former cast member Anthony Edwards’ character, “Goose.”

Val Kilmer may also return as the ‘Iceman’ with the rest of the cast that includes Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman and Ed Harris.

Maverick is just another film being pushed back due to the coronavirus.