Get your freak on: The top spooky places to celebrate Halloween at Lake Tahoe

Halloween is almost upon us, and at Lake Tahoe, it’s a big event-filled weekend.

All around the lake there are parties for all ages — and some just for adults.

Whether you are into dancing to a DJ or banging your head to some heavy metal, Tahoe is the place to get wicked.

Here’s a guide to halloween bashes around the Lake.

Halloweekend Homewood

Homewood is celebrating Halloween for three straight days.

From 3 to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday, this festival includes a weekend full of pumpkin painting, face painting, pin the boo on the ghost, pumpkin tic-tac-toe, trick-or-treat village and a spooky chairlift.

This unique peak-to-shore festival is for all ages, however, once the sun sets and the clock strikes 7 p.m., the Quail Chair becomes haunted with goblins, fog and witches.

The lift will cruise through one haunted scene after another, but beware, the only way back to the bottom is riding the chair back down.

The lift is not recommended for little ones. There is an extra fee for the haunted lifts and can be purchased in advance or the day of the event at the door. Entry to the festival itself is free.

Hocus Pocus will play live at 7 p.m. Movies will be screened outside so make sure to dress appropriately for the weather. Bring your own chairs, otherwise hay bales will be available for guests.

“The main goal with Halloweekend is to entice people from out of the area to visit Tahoe in a typically low traffic time by providing a unique Halloween experience,” said Lisa Nigon, Homewood marketing director. “We also expect to see local families and students attend, and have received great feedback from the community about the event.”

Homewood will offer fall treats, including caramel apples, pie slices, popcorn balls and more from 3 to 9 p.m. each day and will also grill hamburgers, hot dogs, and other things from 3-6 p.m.

For information visit http://www.skihomewood.com/halloweekend-at-homewood/.

10th Annual Creepers Ball at Crystal Bay Club

Creep it real at the 10th annual wildest costume party in North Lake Tahoe.

The Creepers Ball returns to the Crystal Bay Club Crown Room. As a tradition, The Creepers Ball will feature Tainted Love, an ’80s tribute band. Doors open at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct 26.

There will be costume contests and there will be over $500 in prizes.

Stay around for the after party with Desiderata b2b Micah J. The event is for ages 21 and over. Tickets start at $25.

Purchase tickets online at http://www.crystalbaycasino.com or call the box office at 775-833-6333.

The infamous 41st annual Freakers Ball

Get freaky at the Freakers Ball surrounded by vampires, clowns, mermaids and more.

This Saturday doors open at 9 p.m. at MontBleu Casino Resort & Spa.

This event has received the title of Lake Tahoe’s Largest Halloween Bash.

If your dying to have fun, this is the place to mingle and do the monster dance with top wild DJ’s and Go-Go dancers.

The first Freakers Ball took place in 1978 at a Chinese Restaurant during the day and since has transformed to where thousands flock for a wild party.

This year’s Freakers Ball will encapsulate two parties in one place; MontBleu Showroom and Opal Nightclub with VIP tables and bottle service available in both venues. There will be DJs, GoGo dancers, laser lights and a $10,000 prize for the best costume.

Tickets to this event range from $50-60 depending on the day they are purchased.

This event is for ages 21 and over.

This is Tahoe’s longest running Halloween party. There is expected to be over 3,000 attendees.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit http://www.montbleuresort.com/event/shows/41st-annual-freakers-ball-showroom-only.

Lounge at The Loft’s Halloween Bash and Costume Contest

The Loft will have its fourth annual Halloween Bash and Costume Contest on Oct. 31.

The Loft will be transformed into the “Haunted Loft” and will be decked out in festive Halloween decorations along with party favors to go along with headliner DJ JosBeats.

The DJ will spin from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The Loft will give away $1,000 in prizes for the top three costumes.

Prizes will include dinners, drinks, bottle service, show tickets and more.

Attendees are encouraged to get advanced tickets for $10.

On Halloween, the restaurant and bar will open at 5 p.m. for dinner and cocktails.

Drink specials will run all night during the haunting hours.

Reserved VIP tables and bottle service is available at The Loft’s fire-pit tables.

This is a 21 years and older event.

At 7 p.m., Magic Fusion starring Robert Hall will be open to all ages with free candy for the kids.

For information or to reserve a table, email info@thelofttahoe.com.

Halloween Party at Peek Nightclub Oct. 25-26

On Friday, celebrate the Day of the Dead with DJ Jos Beats. The Dia De Muertos party will have drink specials until midnight. On Saturday, party to the Tahoe Horror Story themed party with drink specials until midnight..

Zombie Cabaret and Walk at Hard Rock

At the Alpine Union inside of the Hard Rock Hotel there will be a free DJ and costume contest from 6-10 p.m. From 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., there will be a free DJ at Center Bar and the Grand Finale Costume Contest will take place.

Alibi Ale Works 1st Monsters & Metal Halloween Bash in Incline

If heavy metal music is your scene, the Alibi Ale Works Halloween bash on Oct. 26 from 9 p.m. to midnight is the place for you. The local favorite rock cover band, Metal Echo, will rock the house for three straight hours.

To make it even more uncanny, Ryno Art will be live painting to Metal Echo’s performance. There will also be prizes for the best costumes so get in character for this wild party.

Get weird at Whiskey Dick’s Saloon

On Oct. 30, you can tempt your fate with bands Mother Stingray, MDRN HSTRY, and Flight Mongoose at Whiskey Dick’s Saloon. It’s a costume party so don’t shy away from you most unearthly outfit to fit this wild event.

Hoppy Halloween Dance Party AleWorX Stateline

On Halloween night from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m., AleWorX will host the Hoppy Halloween Silent Disco Party. There will be drink specials and a Halloween dance party.