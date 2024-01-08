Toulouse reopens after renovations   

After being closed for nearly two months, Toulouse, the popular New Orleans style restaurant is back open in South Lake Tahoe.

When the restaurant took over the former Lewmarnel’s space nearly three years ago, most of the facelift that was given to the space came via the back of the house in the kitchen.

“We did what we could at the time with upgrades,” said co-owner Joe Fristoe. “But this was necessary. Everything was so antiquated, I don’t think [the restaurant space] had been remodeled since it opened in the early seventies.”

The changes are noticeable.

All of the booths have been reconstructed to include new coverings on all the cushions and new tables. Extensive sanding and staining is visible across the windowsills. New lighting prominently hangs from the ceiling and the entire floor was redone, swapping out old carpet for hardwood – something that pushed the remodel back due to the late arrival of the flooring.

Toulouse reopens after two months of closure. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Perhaps the most obvious difference in the makeover comes in the restaurant’s bar area. What used to be a small three-seat bar tucked into the corner of the room is now an expanded eight-seat area accented with a beautiful marble countertop.

While the restaurant has only been back open a couple weeks, Fristoe says the feedback has been great.

“Since we’ve reopened, we’re have five reviews and all were five stars – mostly from return customers who said just how much the ambiance has improved … the food and service has always been there, so it’s never been a matter of that.”

Upgrades include updated floors, booths and a new bar. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

No other changes are currently planned for the remainder of the winter, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t ideas in the mix. In addition to looking at a new tap system, growing their sustainable local product partnerships, and the standard seasonal menu changes, Fristoe is really looking forward to the summer.

“In our barbecue area we’re looking at adding a dry bar that will include partial service to the adjacent pool and maybe some live music like a jazz brunch.”

Toulouse Restaurant is located at 901 Park Ave in South Lake Tahoe, CA. Fro more information visit them on the web at Toulouse.wtf or by phone at 530-600-0060.