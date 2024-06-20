Toulouse Restaurant to cater Crawdad Festival fundraiser 

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – As Gareth Brooks and his then 11-year-old son Will tried to catch minnows in Lake Tahoe, they never thought they’d come up empty. Instead, the duo caught something much tastier that’s going to be lucrative for South Lake Tahoe High School students and the Polio Plus Foundation.

“We were looking to catch minnows and we were surprised when we caught crawfish,” said Brooks, a Rotary Club of South Lake Tahoe member. “… We caught about 40 crawfish. The pot was kind of full. I don’t think there were any minnows in there.”

Then they went online and searched for recipes.

“We found out a crawdad boil is an amazing event,” Brooks said.

This is how the Rotary Club of South Lake Tahoe Crawdad Festival came to fruition. It is a fundraiser to provide scholarships for South Lake Tahoe High School students interested in pursuing a trade career and the Polio Plus Foundation. It will be on July 6 starting at noon at Valhalla.

Brooks had been to the authentic New Orleans Toulouse Restaurant and Bar in South Lake Tahoe, and he knew its specialty was crawdad boils.

“Toulouse had crawdads on the menu. We tried them and were very impressed,” Brooks said. “… there was a huge (media) clip of him doing a boil. So we got in touch with him.”

Toulouse’s co-owners Steve Turoff and Joe Fristoe will be catering the event. Fristoe has been boiling crawfish for 40 years using his family’s recipe.

“We absolutely love boiling crawfish, so we jumped all over it,” Turoff said.

They will boil several hundred pounds of Lake Tahoe crawfish from Sierra Lobster, Inc.

“We boil up crawfish, sausage, corn, mushrooms, potatoes, and all sorts of spices called liquid or solid boil. We get (the spices) directly from Louisiana,” Turoff said. “Then well put in a few more surprises for people.”

They’ll use two mobile units, a large commercial unit and a crawfish kit with an 80 quart pot with a strainer and a burner underneath.

“So we’ll have both of those going at the same time, well do 80 to 120 pounds an hour,” Turoff said.

Toulouse is giving the Rotary Club a special rate because they want to help the charities. In addition to student scholarships, it aids the Polio Plus Foundation.

“The eradication of polio is one of Rotary International’s longest standing and most significant efforts,” according to Rotary International website. “Along with our partners, we have helped immunized more than 2.5 billion children against polio in 122 countries. We have reduced polio cases by 99.9% worldwide and we won’t stop until we end the disease for good.”

The crawdad boils are very authentic, Turoff said.

“We’ve been doing this for so long,” Turoff said. “The food is just fantastic.”

“We’ll spread it around the table, right down the center,” Turoff said. “And everyone stands around eating all the food and drinking beer. Its very spicy. And we’ll teach everyone how to eat it.”

It’s a big production, he said.

“People love to see how this is done,” Turoff said. “It’s hours and hours of prep work.”

The Rotary’s goal is to raise $10,000 at the Crawdad Festival.

“We’ve got around 60 tickets sold so far,” said Brooks. “It would be great if we could get 100 in the first year.”

Tickets cost $100, and include a drink.

Tickets can be purchased until June 27 at https://valhallatahoe.com/events/ .

Onsite parking is limited. For more information, go to https://valhallatahoe.com/directions-parking/

Biking is encouraged!