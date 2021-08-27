Tourism agency says South Tahoe visitors should change plans due to fire

A view of Lake Tahoe Friday morning from a webcam at Timber Cove. (Provided / Tahoe South)



STATELINE, Nev. — The agency that promotes tourism in South Lake Tahoe and Stateline areas is recommending all visitors postpone their visits due to impacts from the Caldor Fire.

The Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority after consultation with local authorities made the decision Thursday evening.

The Caldor Fire started Saturday, Aug. 14, and since, the region has been blanketed in smoke and ash, not ideal conditions for a vacation getaway.

It takes some effort to get to the South Shore, with the main route, U.S. Highway 50, closed to through traffic from Meyers to Fresh Pond.

The agency said when it is appropriate it would again provide visitation information. It recommends visiting its website and also to view Tahoe South’s webcams for conditions.

“Our thoughts and gratitude go out to all the firefighters and first responders working tirelessly to keep our communities safe. And our hearts and hospitality go out to the people who’ve lost their homes,” said Carol Chaplin, CEO and president of the LTVA. “The current priority is the health and safety for our community and assisting firefighting efforts.”