Tourism agency says South Tahoe visitors should change plans due to fire
STATELINE, Nev. — The agency that promotes tourism in South Lake Tahoe and Stateline areas is recommending all visitors postpone their visits due to impacts from the Caldor Fire.
The Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority after consultation with local authorities made the decision Thursday evening.
The Caldor Fire started Saturday, Aug. 14, and since, the region has been blanketed in smoke and ash, not ideal conditions for a vacation getaway.
It takes some effort to get to the South Shore, with the main route, U.S. Highway 50, closed to through traffic from Meyers to Fresh Pond.
The agency said when it is appropriate it would again provide visitation information. It recommends visiting its website and also to view Tahoe South’s webcams for conditions.
“Our thoughts and gratitude go out to all the firefighters and first responders working tirelessly to keep our communities safe. And our hearts and hospitality go out to the people who’ve lost their homes,” said Carol Chaplin, CEO and president of the LTVA. “The current priority is the health and safety for our community and assisting firefighting efforts.”
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Vail announces opening dates; No reservations required, for now
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Vail Resorts on Thursday announced opening dates for its 34 North American resorts and also that reservation will not be required to access the mountains.