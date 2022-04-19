Tourism Cares ‘Meaningful Travel Summit’ comes to North Lake Tahoe

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — As part of its mission to champion environmental stewardship initiatives for Lake Tahoe, the Incline Village Crystal Bay Visitors Bureau encourages tourism professionals and local leaders with a commitment to the future of Lake Tahoe to participate in the upcoming Meaningful Travel Summit on May 18–20.

The 3-day event is a partnership with national nonprofit Tourism Cares and other local stakeholders; those interested in participating can register on the Tourism Cares webpage . The Meaningful Travel Summits are travel industry specific convenings supporting destinations worldwide through meaningful social impact experiences, inspiration exchange and volunteering, leveraging the influence of travel businesses to make the greatest impact within a destination. The event will bring together 150 tourism professionals from around the country to share actionable best practices in destination stewardship and sustainability. The summit will also focus on hands-on volunteer activities in partnership with local changemakers.

“Sustainable destination management is vital for the future of tourism in Lake Tahoe; we are proud to participate and sponsor an event that reinforces stewardship values among industry professionals,” said Andy Chapman, president and CEO of the Incline Village Crystal Bay Visitors Bureau. “Part of our role as a regional tourism leader is to educate our peers in the tourism industry about how to operationalize destination stewardship.”

The 3-day event will bring tourism professionals from a wide range of companies to North Lake Tahoe and create genuine connections around shared commitments to sustainability. Participants representing major tourism partners include: Brand USA, AAA, Allianz, Colette, the Travel Foundation and many more. A list of participating organizations can be found here.

“Tourism Cares with North Lake Tahoe” will focus on climate change, conservation of our natural resources and the critical role sustainability plays holistically for a popular tourism destination. Tourism Cares is a nonprofit dedicated to the travel industry’s long-term survival by advancing its positive social, environmental and economic impact to help people and places thrive.

Participants will contribute directly by taking part in several local volunteer projects including clearing brush to protect homes from wildfire with the North Tahoe Fire Protection District and supporting the UC Davis Environmental Research Center by helping with interpretive sign installation or the installation and maintenance of raised beds in the demonstration garden. A full list of volunteer activities can be found here.

The event is co-sponsored by North Lake Tahoe Resort Association, The League to Save Lake Tahoe, UC Davis Environmental Research Center and The Tahoe Fund/Take Care Tahoe.

Source: Incline Village Crystal Bay Visitors Bureau