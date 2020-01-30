Tower of Power to bring soul this weekend to MontBleu

Soul band, Tower of Power performs at MontBleu this weekend.

Provided

If you go ... What: Tower of Power When: 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday Jan. 31 to Feb. 1 Where: MontBleu Resort Casino and Spa (55 Hwy 50, Stateline) Tickets: $40-65 Info: www.montbleuresort.com

Soul music comes to the heart of South Lake Tahoe this weekend.

At 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, MontBleu Resort Casino and Spa will feature 60’s Bay Area band, Tower of Power, and their unique brand of soul.

Tower of Power is coming up on their 50th anniversary and celebrating with the release of their latest album, Soul Side of Town that promotes love, peace, soul power, mind power and people power.

Tower of Power is touring around the country unveiling the new album.

Soul Side of Town’s content is primarily created by the band’s original founding members Detroit-born Emilio Castillo and Stephen “Doc” Kupka.

Tower of Power is mainly brass led staying true to the genre with their famous 5-man Tower of Power Horns.

Tower of Power is the ultimate blend of soul, funk and R&B.

Don’t miss their hit song for the 70s, “You’re Still a Young Man.”

Tickets range from $40-60 plus taxes and fees and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.

For more information visit http://www.montbleuresort.com.