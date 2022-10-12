Town hall meeting in El Dorado County to focus on youth vaping

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The El Dorado County Health and Human Services Agency, in partnership with Motherlode School District, is inviting residents of El Dorado County to attend a special town hall meeting focused on youth vaping.

The “Impact of Vaping on Our Youth” town hall meeting will be held from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Herbert Green Middle School, located at 3781 Forni Road in Placerville. The free event, which will also be available on Zoom, will include presentations from a panel of guest speakers, an interactive question and answer period, and resource information.

“The town hall meeting is an important opportunity to engage with the community and discuss evidence-based strategies to address the growing problem of youth vaping,” said El Dorado County Public Health Program Manager Kristin Becker. “Everyone is invited to this event, and especially parents and teens. Representatives from schools, law enforcement, environmental health, building and planning, and other County and community-based organizations are also encouraged to attend.”

Statewide data show that the use of vaping products continues to increase rapidly among youth, including those in El Dorado County. According to data from the California Healthy Kids Survey — a statewide survey of students periodically conducted throughout California schools — the percentage of El Dorado County 11th-grade students who reported ever vaping rose from 32% in 2015 to 44% in 2019, representing a 38% increase. The percentage of El Dorado County 11th-graders who said they were currently using vape rose from 11% in 2015 to 28% in 2019, an increase of 155%.

“Nicotine, found in vaping products, is highly addictive,” Becker said. “The majority of people (three out of four) who start using nicotine as a young person will continue to use it into adulthood. Adolescents are going through critical periods of growth and development and are particularly vulnerable to the effects of nicotine. One of our ultimate goals for hosting this town hall meeting is to partner with the community on effective strategies to prevent youth from starting the use of tobacco and vaping products.”

Advanced registration is not required to attend the town hall meeting. For questions regarding the event, please contact Don Snider at 530-621-6142. For those joining remotely, the following Zoom link and information are provided:

Join Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/97518876695?pwd=UTkwUHZ1WGZJWkRNazQrNVJxNXN4QT09

Meeting ID: 975 1887 6695

Passcode: 572887

In addition to the town hall meeting, the El Dorado County Tobacco Use Prevention Program provides ongoing support for tobacco-free environments in El Dorado County, including workplaces, schools, and communities.

For more information, visit https://www.edcgov.us/Government/PublicHealth/ADP/Pages/tobacco_prevention.aspx .