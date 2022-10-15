Town hall Monday will focus on turn restriction pilot program in Meyers

CHP enforcing the turn restrictions at Sawmill Road in August.

Provided/CHP

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A town hall meeting will be held online Monday to discuss the turn restriction pilot program in Meyers.

The turn restriction program, which prohibits right-hand turns onto U.S. Highway 50 from N. Upper Truckee and Sawmill roads, has been in place the last two summers as officials gathered data in an attempt to stop travel apps from sending motorists through residential neighborhoods in efforts to find the fastest routes.

The purpose of the pilot program was to evaluate whether or not tourist traffic could be safely routed back onto U.S. 50 during peak weekend and holiday traffic periods, whether or not emergency vehicle response time is improved and if there would be any other unforeseen issues or traffic safety issues that would be made worse by the turn restrictions.

The program was cut short and stopped last year on Aug. 20, 2021, due to the Caldor Fire and El Dorado County Board of Supervisors in March unanimously voted to implement the program again this summer.

The program being cut short last year didn’t give officials the opportunity to monitor how it worked during the busy Labor Day holiday weekend in September.

The program was not immediately instituted in the winter due to lack of traction and low visibility.

“We didn’t want to overwhelm and have a big safety issue,” said District 5 Supervisor Sue Novasel during the meeting in March.

The meeting will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, via Zoom at https://edcgov-us.zoom.us/j/87538808400 .

Or one tap mobile at US: +12133388477,,87538808400# or by telephone: Dial 1 213 338 8477.

The webinar ID is 875 3880 8400.