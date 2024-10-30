Townhome property at base of Heavenly Ski Resort lists for $55M

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Gondola Vista, an investment property consisting of 20 townhomes at the base of Heavenly Ski Resort in Lake Tahoe, has been listed for $55,000,000 with Gregory Ochoa at Mountain Luxury Properties and Scott Fair at NAI Tahoe Sierra.

The bulk sale includes 10 four-bedroom, six five-bedroom and four six-bedroom townhomes, each featuring a two-car garage, high-end finishes, private outdoor spaces, some with hot tubs, and all with stunning lake and mountain views.

“This is the only luxury ski-in/ski-out development currently available in the Lake Tahoe basin,” said Gregory Ochoa, Mountain Luxury Properties. “The development is made up of high end luxury homes that are exempt from the short-term rental restrictions affecting much of South Lake Tahoe. There is also significant development potential, including the possibility of constructing up to a 71-unit hotel or 20 additional condos.”

Gondola Vista Provided

Situated in an Opportunity Zone, it allows for the construction up to a 71-unit hotel or around 20 additional condos. Investors can consider adding amenities like a spa or fitness center.

“The current housing market in the Lake Tahoe region is experiencing several notable trends. There is a limited supply of homes, particularly in sought-after areas like ski-in/ski-out properties or lakefront locations. This scarcity has kept prices elevated despite fluctuating demand,” said Ochoa. “Buyers, particularly from urban areas, continue to seek out second homes and vacation properties.”

“South Lake Tahoe has implemented stricter short-term rental regulations, which have created a divide between properties that are exempt and those that are not. This has increased the desirability of homes with no short-term rental restrictions, particularly for investors seeking income-generating properties. Rising mortgage rates have started to impact buyer behavior, with some potential buyers becoming more cautious. However, the luxury segment is somewhat insulated from these shifts, as many buyers in this category may not rely on financing to the same extent. Overall, the Lake Tahoe region remains a strong market, especially for luxury homes and ski-in/ski-out properties,” added Ochoa

These townhomes are situated on a meticulously landscaped 3.43-acre parcel at the base of the world-renowned Heavenly Ski Resort, offering a true ski-in/ski-out experience. This investment is available as a ‘bulk sale’ for all 20 luxury townhomes. Located within the City of South Lake Tahoe Tourist Core Area Plan, Gondola Vista benefits from the ability to operate all 20 townhomes as short-term rentals without minimum nightly stay restrictions. Each townhome has its own APN, providing the flexibility to sell them individually. The 20 residences include 10 four-bedroom, 6 five-bedroom, and 4 six-bedroom townhomes, ranging from 2,870 to 3,616 square feet of gross living space, each with a two-car garage. These luxurious townhomes feature expansive floor plans, high-end finishes, private outdoor spaces, and some even include private hot tubs, all with breathtaking lake and mountain views.

Learn more at https://www.gondolavista.com/ .