Toxic algae found in creek on Tahoe’s West Shore
TAHOMA, Calif. — Toxic algae has been discovered in a creek on Lake Tahoe’s West Shore.
The algae, cyanotoxin microcystin, was found at strong enough levels in General Creek that triggered posting warning signs.
Those enjoying the outdoors with their pets should be aware of the situation and stay away from algae mats in the water. Pets should not drink the water or eat algal mats in the water or on shore. Children should also be kept from touching or eating the mats.
Algal mats can be attached to the bottom of the waterway, floating in the water, or washed up on shore. Swimming is allowed in areas without algal mats.
For more information, contact the Lahontan Regional Water Quality Control Board at 530-542-5425.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.