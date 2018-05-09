‘Toxic substance’ from overturned tanker truck closes Highway 88 at Woodfords

An overturned tanker truck spewing what the California Highway Patrol is calling a “toxic substance” has resulted in the closure of Highway 88 at the state line.

The wreck occurred at 10 a.m. and took down powerlines as well. The truck’s cab was crushed, according to first responders.

The Nevada Highway Patrol has closed the main route between Minden and Woodfords.

A hazardous materials crew is being called to the scene.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the collision occurred just west of Woodfords Junction in Alpine County.

There is no word on what the substance coming from the tanker truck is, just that it was corrosive. The wreck is very close to the West Fork of the Carson River, posing an environmental hazard.

There is no word on the condition of the truck driver or other injuries.