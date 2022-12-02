Toys for Tots fundraiser active in South Lake Tahoe

Kaylin Culver (left) and Jesse Schue.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The holidays are a time for giving, and what better way to give back than by supporting our local children in need? Our team, partnered with our local RE/MAX office, recognizes this need and wants to do our part to give back. From now until Dec. 13, we are holding a Toys for Tots donation drive where you can drop off new, unwrapped toys at our local RE/MAX office in South Lake Tahoe.

The Toys for Tots initiative started with the selfless act of service by Marine Corps Reserve Major Bill Hendricks and his wife, Diane Hendricks in 1947. With just a few handcrafted dolls, their generous spirit created an enduring legacy to support children in need by providing them with toys throughout the holidays. Seeing such a positive response from the community, and the troops involved, the commandant directed all Marine Reserve sites to implement the Toys for Tots campaign transforming it into a national community action program in 1948. This incredible initiative is now being carried out across America as part of our national community action program — proving no deed is ever too small or insignificant.

The success of this drive is more than just dropping off a gift to our office, but it is giving hope to local children who may not be able to see that there is hope this holiday season. There are several ways that you can help with the Toys for Tots donation drive. First, you can donate new, unwrapped toys at the RE/MAX office in South Lake Tahoe. Second, you can donate money to help buy new toys. And third, you can spread the word about the drive to your friends and family. Please know, if you choose to donate money, there are other safe and secure resources available on their website at: toysfortots.org/donate. What we love about this organization is, not one donated dollar goes to pay for salaries or any other manpower costs.

Toys for all ages are welcome, from infants to teenagers. If you are looking to give, but need ideas, here is a list of some of the most popular items, sporting equipment, books, backpacks, board games, radio control cars/trucks, hand-held electronics, and skateboards/helmets. Please do not donate toys that look like realistic weapons or food items.

All toys collected will be distributed by the Marine Corps Reserve to children in our community who might not otherwise have a happy holiday season.

The RE/MAX office is located at 2568 Lake Tahoe Boulevard in South Lake Tahoe. We will be accepting donations from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and for donations on Saturday or Sunday, please contact our team directly at 530-208-3066. We can help coordinate drop off or pickup for your donation.

If you are not able to donate toys or money, you can still help by spreading the word about the drive. The more people who know about it, the more toys will be donated.

Please consider donating to the Toys for Tots drive at the RE/MAX office in South Lake Tahoe. It’s a great way to give back to our community and help children in need.

Happy Holidays, everyone.

Kaylin Culver is a Realtor for Re/Max Gold based in South Lake Tahoe. She is part of the Lake Tahoe Real Estate Team, led by Broker-Owner Jesse Schue.