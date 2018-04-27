 Tractor trailer fire closes US 50 in Stateline casino corridor | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Tractor trailer fire closes US 50 in Stateline casino corridor

Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District via Twitter

U.S. 50 should be open by noon after a tractor trailer caught fire Friday, April 27.

U.S. 50 in the Stateline casino corridor should be open by noon after a tractor trailer caught fire Friday morning.

The fire, which sent black smoke into the air, appears to have originated from the rear axle of a tractor trailer that was hauling vehicles, according to Eric Guevin, fire marshal with the Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District. The trailer became detached.

The incident occurred just in front of Harveys around 10:30 a.m. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze.

Traffic is currently being diverted around the casino corridor as crews clean up the incident. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.