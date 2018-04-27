Tractor trailer fire closes US 50 in Stateline casino corridor

U.S. 50 in the Stateline casino corridor should be open by noon after a tractor trailer caught fire Friday morning.

The fire, which sent black smoke into the air, appears to have originated from the rear axle of a tractor trailer that was hauling vehicles, according to Eric Guevin, fire marshal with the Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District. The trailer became detached.

The incident occurred just in front of Harveys around 10:30 a.m. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze.

Traffic is currently being diverted around the casino corridor as crews clean up the incident. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

TDFPD crews are responding to a semi truck fire in front of Harrah’s and Harveys. Hwy 50 will be closed temporarily. Please avoid the area and listen to all instructions from emergency personnel. Recommended Stories For You — Tahoe Douglas Fire (@tahoefire) April 27, 2018

Semi truck fire has been extinguished. The vehicle will remain in the roadway on Hwy 50 in front of the casinos while clean up is done. Please use alternate routes. — Tahoe Douglas Fire (@tahoefire) April 27, 2018