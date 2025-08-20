Traffic alert: High-speed crash at State Route 28 and Village Boulevard

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — At 11:32 a.m. the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District announced on social media that crews were responding to a high-speed motor vehicle accident at the intersection of State Route 28 and Village Boulevard.

Responding units include B11, E11, E13, M11 and M13.

“Please use caution in the area and allow emergency personnel space to work safely,” the district said in a Facebook post.

The district also thanked the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and Nevada State Police for their assistance.