The roundabout webcam in Meyers.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Traffic is being held in both directions on U.S. Highway 50 Sunday afternoon while Caltrans performs avalanche mitigation.

Caltrans on and off Sunday has held traffic due to heavy snow, which has been falling all day at Lake Tahoe.

Caltrans estimated that the closure would last an hour, that was about 3:30 p.m.