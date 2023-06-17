Traffic impacts in Incline Village through late October

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Washoe County has announced upcoming road closures and impacts to regular traffic routes as a result of road improvement projects in Incline Village that will be happening throughout the summer and into late October.

The first road work will be happening from a Freels Peak from Mays Blvd. to Abbey Peak Lake from Monday, June 19 to Tuesday, Aug. 8. There will be single lane closures that will impact traffic during daytime hours, and there will be no overnight road closures. The work area on the shoulder will be coned off and equipment will be staged within the right of way during the work week.

From Monday, July 3 to Friday, July 7, there will be work being on on Mays Blvd at Freels Peak Northeast Corner, with possible impacts to traffic from Freels Peak to Mays Blvd. due to shoulder work being performed. There will be no overnight impacts, and there will be on other road work performing during the 4th of July holiday week to keep parking open as much as possible.

From Wednesday, Aug. 9 through Thursday, Sept. 28, there will be shoulder and single lane closures on Southwood Blvd. from Mays to Tanager St. There will be no overnight closures.

The only complete road closure will be happening from Monday, July 10 through Monday, Oct. 30, at Incline Way between Village Blvd. and Southwood Blvd., where the road will be closed to traffic for the full duration. There will be no public access available during those times, with all dates subject to change.

For more information, call Washoe311 by dialing 3-1-1 or email washoe311@washoecounty.gov .