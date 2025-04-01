Trail closures at Spooner Lake State Park backcountry for Marlette Dam Repairs

CARSON CITY, NEV.– The Nevada Division of State Parks announces upcoming trail closures in the Spooner Lake State Park backcountry due to critical repairs on the Marlette Dam. These closures took effect on March 31, 2025, and will remain in place through 2026.

As part of this essential infrastructure project, Marlette Lake will be drained and closed to all visitors for the duration of the repairs. Trails leading to and surrounding the area will be closed to the public, including:

North Canyon Road

Marlette Lake Trail

Marlette Creek Trail

Hobart Road from Laxalt Junction to Marlette Lake

Marlette Dam Trail

Marlette Flume Trail South from the Rock Slide (see map)

Marlette Lake Road

Snow Valley Peak Road

North Canyon Campground

Hobbie Leonard Cabin

Additionally, existing closures remain in effect for the following trails due to gas line repairs:

Franktown Creek Road

Snapdragon Trail

Hanna’s Cabin Trail

Pipeline Road

Red House Flume Road

Lakeview Road

Updated trail map.

While construction is underway, the Tahoe Rim Trail and Capital to Tahoe Trail will remain open, as well as Hobart Reservoir and Ash Canyon Road.

Visitors are reminded that using closed trails and entering construction zones is strictly prohibited. Access for emergency personnel will remain open throughout the project.

For questions or further information, visitors may contact Spooner Lake State Park at 775-749-5980, Jonathan Lesperance from Lumos Inc. at jlesperance@LumosInc.com , or Jason Crosby from Nevada Division of Public Works at (775) 720-0473.