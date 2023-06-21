Trail Talk: Tahoe’s Birds of Prey program on Thursday

The Tahoe Rim Trail Association, in partnership with the Tahoe Institute for Natural Science, is presenting Tahoe Birds of Prey at the Incline Village Library from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 22.

Provided

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Tahoe Rim Trail Association, in partnership with the Tahoe Institute for Natural Science, is presenting Tahoe Birds of Prey at the Incline Village Library from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 22.

TINS naturalist and professional birder Sarah Hockensmith will give a talk covering everything you’ve wondered about common raptor species that can be found throughout Lake Tahoe. From ospreys to eagles to owls and falcons, bring your curiosity and questions to this informative presentation.

This event is free and pre-registration is required.

The library is located at 845 Alder Avenue.

To register, visit https://tahoerimtrail.org/event/tahoe_birds_of_prey/ .

For more information, visit tahoerimtrail.org or call 775-298-4485.