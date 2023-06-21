Trail Talk: Tahoe’s Birds of Prey program on Thursday
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Tahoe Rim Trail Association, in partnership with the Tahoe Institute for Natural Science, is presenting Tahoe Birds of Prey at the Incline Village Library from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 22.
TINS naturalist and professional birder Sarah Hockensmith will give a talk covering everything you’ve wondered about common raptor species that can be found throughout Lake Tahoe. From ospreys to eagles to owls and falcons, bring your curiosity and questions to this informative presentation.
This event is free and pre-registration is required.
The library is located at 845 Alder Avenue.
To register, visit https://tahoerimtrail.org/event/tahoe_birds_of_prey/.
For more information, visit tahoerimtrail.org or call 775-298-4485.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.