Trailhead burglar to pay restitution; Drunk Tahoe visitor gets suspended sentence

A California woman was ordered to pay $15,418.50 restitution as part of her suspended sentence for burglary and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Carolyn Brinkman was one of two thieves who broke into vehicles parked at trailheads in Carson Valley and Lake Tahoe. Her sentencing wraps up the year-long case.

She and Harvis Berry took credit cards from the vehicles and used them to purchase gift cards at various stores.

Her sentencing in Douglas District Court was continued while the exact restitution amount and a means to retrieve $6,362 from the gift cards was determined.

She was sentenced to two suspended 12-30-month prison terms that will run simultaneously. Her probation will last three years.





Whatever money can be recovered from the gift cards will be sent to the victims and then Brinkman and Berry will be responsible for the rest.

A Florida man who came to Lake Tahoe on vacation returned home on probation after his Tuesday sentencing.

Quinn Perry Sisson, 22, was drunk when he was arrested in Stateline after he climbed into someone else’s vehicle and tried to drive it out of a parking garage.

After being stopped and arrested, he fought with deputies, including spitting on them.

District Judge Tod Young warned attorney Joe Laub not to blame the altitude for Sisson’s behavior.

“His BAC was so high, he could have been in Badwater, Death Valley and still been grossly intoxicated,” Young said.

Sisson said he didn’t remember much about that night on Oct. 11, 2020.

“I was far too intoxicated,” he said. “I remember waking up in jail.”

He was sentenced to a suspended 180-day jail sentence for gross misdemeanor battery on an officer and three days for unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.