Trailhead thief to pay restitution or spend 6-years in jail

STATELINE, Nev. — One of two people arrested in a series of vehicle burglaries at trailheads that occurred in spring 2020 was ordered to pay $15,418 in restitution to the victims.

Harvis Earl Berry faces a six-year prison sentence if he fails to make restitution.

Berry, 35, appeared remotely in Douglas County District Court on Tuesday, citing a heart condition.

Attorney Brian Filter provided documentation of Berry’s medical issues, saying that putting him in prison would be tantamount to a death sentence.

Berry and Carolyn Maxine Brinkman, both of Elk Grove, Calif., were arrested May 24 in connection with burglaries that occurred May 16-24. Douglas Sheriff’s investigators set up surveillance of a number of trailheads and within an hour the suspects were spotted casing vehicles, said a previous report.





The purchased gift cards with the credit cards they took from the vehicles. Those cards were worth $6,362, but there was a question on how the victims could receive that money back.

District Judge Tod Young asked if the clerk could run the gift cards through their system and then issue checks to get the victims what restitution was possible.

While not all the cards would work that way, at least some of the money could be returned immediately.

Berry was sentenced to 28-72 months for principal to burglary and 19-48 months for fraudulent use of a credit card. In accordance with a plea agreement, the sentences will run at the same time and were suspended for three years.

Brinkman, who admitted to the same charges, is scheduled for sentencing on Tuesday.