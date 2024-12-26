Training to save lives together: The vital partnership of Malea Jordan and her avalanche dog, Ripp

TRUCKEE, Calif. – When Malea Jordan, a ski patroller and search-and-rescue avalanche dog handler at Northstar California, first got her avalanche dog Ripp, he was so small he could fit inside her ski helmet. Now, one of the tiniest pups of the litter is growing into his role, training to save lives. Jordan’s job extends beyond navigating treacherous snow; it’s also about cultivating a deep, collaborative bond with Ripp, her English Shepherd partner with a bright future ahead.

“Our relationship has evolved into this indescribable bond. He’ll follow me to the end of the earth,” Jordan said.

Malea and Ripp train together at Northstar. Pond Battles waged at SLT Ice Arena: Tahoe Titans, Beast Mode, Mountain Connection win titles

Growing up in Santa Cruz, CA—a coastal town far from any snowy mountains—Jordan was introduced to skiing at an early age by her parents, who met as ski instructors at Bear Valley. Her father’s background as a river guide and her mother’s role in the restaurant industry further shaped her adventurous spirit.

Jordan’s path to becoming a ski patroller began as a ski instructor. Motivated by the ski patrollers she admired, she decided to join their ranks. Despite initial nerves, she earned her position, which combines advanced skiing skills with medical training. The job is demanding, with early starts and long hours, but Jordan finds great satisfaction in the teamwork and problem-solving aspects of her role.

Two years ago, Jordan faced a serious challenge when a skiing accident at Palisades left her with a broken back, torn ligaments, and numerous stitches. Her recovery was intense, involving daily physical therapy. Although she has largely recovered, she still deals with some lingering numbness from nerve damage.

These two athletes function together as a cohesive team–and truly trust one another. Anthony Gentile / Tahoe Daily Tribune |

In the midst of these challenges, Jordan has developed a unique working relationship with Ripp. “I think of us as a team or a partnership,” she says. This bond allows them to communicate in a highly intuitive way, reading each other’s subtle cues and body language. Ripp’s training began at just 7.5 weeks old and involves rigorous exercises to tap into his natural instincts. Jordan chose him for his strong drive and compatibility with her work.

“I feel like my relationship with Ripp is more intuitive than with a person. I can read him just off of his little facial expressions,” Jordan said. “I can communicate with him just by giving him a stern look. He feeds off of my body language and I can read his body language very well.”

Currently, Ripp is still in training, and Jordan plans to further his skills through a search-and-rescue dog school. Her decision to bring Ripp into her life followed a thorough application process, and while he is an English Shepherd—a descendant of Border Collies, Rough Collies, and Australian Shepherds—Jordan selected him for his particular drive and potential.

This is Jordan’s fourth year at Northstar. In her early years, she worked with a Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever and later with a Golden Retriever named Griffin. Although Griffin was highly capable, Jordan sought a dog with a bit more drive, leading her to Ripp.

“I knew that I wanted a dog with the type of drive of a Border Collie. I wanted a Border Collie with an off-switch,” Jordan said.

Not only is Ripp adorable, but he is training to save lives. Anthony Gentile / Tahoe Daily Tribune |

Outside of her professional duties, Jordan is actively involved in fostering dogs in need and has even taken Ripp on his first airplane journey. Her commitment extends to advocating for the crucial role of avalanche dogs, which are essential in locating people buried by avalanches when beacons are not in use.

To support Ripp’s training and the broader efforts of the Northstar Avalanche Rescue (NAR) Dog Team, Jordan is focused on raising the necessary funds through an event organized by NAR Dog, a nonprofit founded by former patrollers. The fundraiser helps cover training, certifications, and other expenses essential for preparing the team for avalanche rescue situations in the Tahoe Basin. All donations and proceeds will go directly to Nardog, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, benefiting both the dogs and their handlers.

“I want to highlight the importance of having search and rescue avalanche dogs. If there is an avalanche and a person is not wearing a beacon, the best-case scenario of finding them is with a dog,” Jordan said.

To see Jordan and Ripp in action, visit their Instagram account @out.for.a.ripp

Editor’s note: This article originally appeared in the Winter 2024 edition of Tahoe Magazine.

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.