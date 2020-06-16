Transient man found dead in his car in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A transient man was found dead in his car late lat week at a Lake Tahoe hotel.

South Lake Tahoe Police Department received a call Friday, June 12, from one of the man’s friends asking officers to do a welfare check.

Officers located the man’s white Toyota 4-Runner in the Lake Tahoe Ambassador Lodge parking lot and it appeared to have been there all night.

The 54 year-old-man who appeared to be living in his car was found dead in his sleeping bag.

Support Local Journalism Donate



SLTPD do not suspect foul-play but are waiting for the autopsy.