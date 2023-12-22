Transit limited to Tahoe bus on holidays
El Dorado Transit’s business office and dispatch center will be closed and the following services will not operate Sunday, Dec. 24, Monday, Dec. 25, and Monday, Jan. 1, for the Christmas and New Year’s Holidays:
Local fixed route (no service Dec. 25, Jan. 1)
Commuter routes (no service Dec. 25, Jan. 1)
Dial-A-Ride services (no service Dec. 24-25, Jan. 1)
Normal service will resume Tuesday, Dec. 26, and Tuesday, Jan. 2.
The Sacramento/South Lake Tahoe Connector bus will operate on a holiday/weekend schedule Dec. 24-25and Jan. 1. For more information or to reserve a ride on the South Lake Tahoe Connector visit eldoradotransit.com or capitolcorridor.org.
For more information call El Dorado Transit at (530) 642-5383 or visit the website at eldoradotransit.com.
