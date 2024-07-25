Transition in leadership at Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless announced that Joseph Herold of Zephyr Cove has been appointed as Board Chair for TCH.

Herold is a retired human resources executive who worked in the energy and semiconductor industries. He also worked as an organization and leadership development consultant for several clients, including The Venice Family Clinic, a non-profit medical center serving the homeless and underserved communities in west Los Angeles.

Herold lived and worked in southern California for more than 25 years before he and his wife, Kerry, moved to Lake Tahoe in 2017. He does weekly food pickup for Bread & Broth and has assisted with demolition work at the Bears Den Inn for the Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless.

He is a board member and vice president for the PineWild HOA and served as its President for 5 years. One of Herold’s first objectives is launching the Home Hope Alliance, a monthly donation program developed by the Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless.

“Our mission is to partner with our community to house, shelter, and support our neighbors experiencing or at risk of homelessness to foster their independence. To continue providing services to those in need, we are focused on securing regular funding. Sustained giving has never been more critical. By joining the monthly donor program, you become a vital lifeline for our organization allowing us to plan and grow sustainably and ensuring we can continue delivering essential housing and supportive services every month,” said Herold.

If you’d like to learn more about what we do and get involved, please email us at info@tahoehomeless.org . Please consider committing a monthly donation to allow our organization to plan for a sustainable future where we house, shelter, and support our neighbors experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness, and foster their independence. Make donations at https://www.charityweb.net/tahoehomeless/

For further information please contact Herold at joe@tahoehomeless.org or (530) 600-2822.