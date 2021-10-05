Transportation district finds new funding for Incline elementary school site

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Tahoe Transportation District has found new funding sources for the purchase of the Old Elementary School lot in Incline Village.

During their March 2021 meeting, the TTD board approved a purchase agreement with Washoe County School District for the property at 771 Southwood Boulevard, Incline Village, NV for the evaluation of a Mobility Hub, with the understanding that Washoe County would provide matching funds for the purchase.

Since then, TTD has found different funding sources. The Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County has awarded $165,000 for the purchase and the Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has committed another $165,000.

The TTD board is meeting on Wednesday October 6, during which they will likely approve the change in acquisition conditions in order to accept the funds.

Also during the meeting, the board will discuss a COVID vaccination policy for all staff. Employees will be paid for the time taken to receive the vaccination. Employees are able to opt out because of medical reasons or religious beliefs.





The meeting will begin no earlier than 3 p.m. on October 6, following a TTD Finance Committee Meeting which will begin at 2 p.m.

Participants can attend the meeting in person at the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency building or remotely by visiting https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/3315233584456158224 .