Transportation District suspends service for a second day

STATELINE, Nev. – In an emergent turn of events, Tahoe Transportation District (TTD) announced it must shut down its transit services for a second day.

The TTD is working quickly to relocate its core hub for facilities maintenance and dispatch because the building, and much of the necessary operating equipment inside, was locked after the building it was leasing was deemed unsafe earlier this week. TTD notified riders and followers immediately upon making said changes Wednesday afternoon through its traditional channels (in-app messaging, social media, web alerts).

The facilities, located at 1679 Shop Street in South Lake Tahoe, have long been owned by the City of South Lake Tahoe which leases the building to TTD. On Wednesday, several TTD employees noticed some concerning issues and immediately reported it to the City so they could review necessary repairs.

An inspector immediately red-tagged the building while they survey the area and engage a structural engineer to assess the damage. TTD is in contact with the City of South Lake Tahoe and together they are navigating the best alternative site so that transportation services can resume as quickly as possible.

TTD provides transit services to South Lake Tahoe, Incline Village and the Carson Valley. It is working in conjunction with South Lake Tahoe city managers to navigate alternative locations to house its necessary workforce to redeploy its fleet.





All route changes took effect Thursday, February 10. Notices were sent to ridership upon the shift Wednesday afternoon.

For more information and for the most up to date alerts, visit TahoeTransportation.org and follow the district @TahoeTransDistrict on all social media sites.